Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters the Oslo district courtroom at the opening of his trial on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Hakon Mosvold Larsen (Photo credit should read Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AFP/Getty Images)

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he appears in court to face terrorism and premeditated murder charges, Oslo, Norway, Monday, April 16, 2012. Breivik, who confessed to killing 77 people in a bomb-and-shooting massacre went on trial in Norway's capital Monday, defiantly rejecting the authority of the court. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters the Oslo district courtroom at the opening of his trial on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, arrives at the opening of his trial in Oslo district courtroom on April 16, 2012. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Hakon Mosvold Larsen (Photo credit should read Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AFP/Getty Images)

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, arrives at the opening of his trial in Oslo district courtroom on April 16, 2012. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Hakon Mosvold Larsen (Photo credit should read Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AFP/Getty Images)

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, makes a farright salute as he enters court on April 16, 2012, for his trial which begins today. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom Monday, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July.

Rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, holds the prosecution compendium at the opening of his trial in Oslo district courtroom on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Judge Wenche Arntzen commences the proceedings against Anders Behring Breivik in the courtroom in Oslo, Norway Monday, April 16, 2012 . The terror trial against an anti-Muslim fanatic who confessed to killing 77 people in Norway starts amid worries that he will use the proceedings to showcase his radical views. After opening statements, Anders Behring Breivik is set to testify for five days, explaining why he set off a bomb in downtown Oslo, killing eight, and then shot to death 69 people, mostly teenagers, at a Labor Party youth camp on Utoya island, outside the Norwegian capital.(AP Photo/Heiko Junge, Pool)

Psychiatrists Agnar Aspaas (R) and Terje Toerrissen present on April 10, 2012 the second psychiatric probe regarding Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last on July 22, 2011. The second report, published just six days before the Breivik's trial was set to start, concludes that he is not psychotic and is thus criminally responsible, relaunching a debate on whether he can be sent to prison. The new evaluation counters the findings of an initial probe that found the confessed killer was suffering from 'paranoid schizophrenia,' which meant he would most likely be sentenced to psychiatric care instead of prison. AFP PHOTO / SCANPIX / ERLEND AAS - NORWAY OUT - (Photo credit should read ERLEND AAS/AFP/Getty Images)

A journalist holds stickers which will be distributed to the relatives of the victims of Anders Behring Breivik who do not want to talk to the press during the trial, in Oslo on April 15, 2012. The right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who goes on trial on April 16 charged with killing 77 people in July 2011 in Norway, perpetrated one of the most deadly mass killings over the past 25 years. AFP PHOTO / SCANPIX NORWAY / Marianne Lovland ***NORWAY OUT*** (Photo credit should read Marianne Lovland/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the media watch as rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year sits in the Oslo district courtroom at the opening of his trial on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN (Photo credit should read DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the media watch as rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year sits in the Oslo district courtroom at the opening of his trial on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN (Photo credit should read DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the media watch as rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year sits in the Oslo district courtroom at the opening of his trial on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN (Photo credit should read DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the media watch as rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year sits in the Oslo district courtroom at the opening of his trial on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN (Photo credit should read DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

A television screen shows rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year siting in the Oslo district courtroom at the opening of his trial on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN (Photo credit should read DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Pictures pertaining to the case of rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, are projected at the opening of his trial in Oslo courthouse on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Heiko Junge (Photo credit should read HEIKO JUNGE/AFP/Getty Images)

Pictures pertaining to the case of rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, are projected at the opening of his trial in Oslo courthouse on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Heiko Junge (Photo credit should read HEIKO JUNGE/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the media watch as rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year sits in the Oslo district courtroom at the opening of his trial on April 16, 2012. Breivik told the Court that he did not recognise its legitimacy. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine if he is to be sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN (Photo credit should read DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

A porter wheels a trolly containing a second report on the mental health of Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway at the court in Oslo on April 10, 2012. Psychiatrists were to present a report to the court determining whether or not the state of Breivik's mental health meant he could be held responsible for his actions or not, ahead of the start of his trial on April 16, 2012. AFP PHOTO/SCANPIX/ Erlend Aas (Photo credit should read ERLEND AAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Armed police walk in the street outside the Oslo district courtroom where trial against rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, begins today on April 16, 2012 in Oslo. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom today, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN (Photo credit should read DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Armed police walk in the street outside the Oslo district courtroom where trial against rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year, begins today on April 16, 2012 in Oslo. Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made a farright salute as he entered the Oslo district courtroom today, where he goes on trial for killing 77 people in twin attacks last July. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN (Photo credit should read DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/AFP/Getty Images)

View dated on April 15, 2012 show's tents set up, for security control and broadcasting, outside the Oslo Courtroom (Oslo Tinghus) where rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, will go on trial on April 16 for killing 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last year. Since Breivik has already confessed to the deadliest attacks in post-war Norway, the main line of questioning will revolve around whether he is criminally sane and accountable for his actions, which will determine whether he is sentenced to prison or a closed psychiatric ward. AFP PHOTO / SCANPIX / Hakon Mosvold Larsen (Photo credit should read Larsen, Hakon Mosvold/AFP/Getty Images)

The team of lawyers, from left, Odd Ivar Groen, Tord Jordet, Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera, defending Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last on July 22, 2011, poses on April 10, 2012 in Oslo. A second psychiatric report, published just six days before the Breivik's trial was set to start, concludes that he is not psychotic and is thus criminally responsible, relaunching a debate on whether he can be sent to prison. The new evaluation counters the findings of an initial probe that found the confessed killer was suffering from 'paranoid schizophrenia,' which meant he would most likely be sentenced to psychiatric care instead of prison. AFP PHOTO / SCANPIX /STR - NORWAY OUT - (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

The team of lawyers, from left, Geir Lippestad, Vibeke Hein Baera, Odd Ivar Groen and Tord Jordet, defending Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in twin attacks in Norway last on July 22, 2011, poses on April 10, 2012 in Oslo. A second psychiatric report, published just six days before the Breivik's trial was set to start, concludes that he is not psychotic and is thus criminally responsible, relaunching a debate on whether he can be sent to prison. The new evaluation counters the findings of an initial probe that found the confessed killer was suffering from 'paranoid schizophrenia,' which meant he would most likely be sentenced to psychiatric care instead of prison. AFP PHOTO / SCANPIX /STR - NORWAY OUT - (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

EDS NOTE: IMAGE HAS BEEN DIGITALLY ALTERED BY THE ORIGINAL SOURCE TO REMOVE THE BACKGROUND - This image shows Anders Behring Breivik from a manifesto attributed to him that was discovered Saturday, July 23, 2011. Those who survived Norway's worst peacetime massacre on July 22, 2011 are bracing for the horror of Utoya island to return when the trial of confessed killer Anders Behring Breivik begins on Monday April, 16, 2012. Breivik, a 33-year-old Norwegian, faces terrorism and premeditated murder charges for the bombing in Oslo's government district and the shooting spree at the governing Labor Party's annual youth camp on Utoya. Eight people died in Oslo and 69 were killed on the island, in a lake some 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the Norwegian capital. (AP Photo/via Scanpix)