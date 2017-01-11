Ruby Rose montre ses abdos et tatouages pour la première de « xXx »
Vin Diesel et le casting de "xXx: Reactivated" étaient à Londres mardi pour la première européenne du film.
Ruby Rose, Vin Diesel ou encore Nina Dobrev ont présenté leur nouveau film à Londres mardi 10 janvier. Une grande partie du casting de «xXx: Reactivated » était présente pour cette première européenne même si Samuel L Jackson manquait à l'appel.
Pour l'occasion, l'actrice australienne de «Orange is the new black» était très géométrique. La robe de Ruby Rose laissait apparaître ses abdos et son tatouage le long des côtes.
Nina Dobrev ("Vampire Diaries") a opté pour une robe transparente. L'actrice Indienne Deepika Padukone était, elle, toute de rouge vêtue, comme le montrent les photos du diaporama ci-dessous.
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Nina Dobrev attends the European premiere of 'xXx': Return of Xander Cage' on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Grainne McCoy attends the European premiere of 'xXx': Return of Xander Cage' on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Neil Jones and Katya Jones attend the European premiere of 'xXx': Return of Xander Cage' on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Nathan Lewis, Kieran Alleyne and Jordan Lee of 5 After Midnight attend the European premiere of 'xXx': Return of Xander Cage' on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Hermione Corfield attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brett Cove / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Brett Cove / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Katie Price attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brett Cove / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Brett Cove / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Frankie Essex attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Ola Jordan attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Tony Jaa attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Ruby Rose attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Ruby Rose attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brett Cove / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Brett Cove / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Deepika Padukone attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brett Cove / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Brett Cove / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Nina Dobrev attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brett Cove / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Brett Cove / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Donnie Yen attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brett Cove / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Brett Cove / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Nina Dobrev attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Deepika Padukone attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Donnie Yen and guest attend the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
-
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 10: Vin Diesel attends the European premiere of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' at Cineworld 02 on January 10, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brett Cove / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Brett Cove / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)