Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Ã‰dition: ca
Region: QC

Ben Affleck se venge de son frÃ¨re en racontant des histoires trÃ¨s personnelles (VIDÃ‰O)

 |  Par Esther Degbe
Publication: Mis Ã  jour:
Imprimer

Ben Affleck est plus Ã¢gÃ© et plus connu que son frÃ¨re mais cela ne l'empÃªche pas de se comporter en adolescent Ã  l'humour potache. Alors qu'il Ã©tait invitÃ© dans l'Ã©mission de Jimmy Kimmel, au lendemain de la cÃ©rÃ©monie des Golden Globes oÃ¹ Casey Affleck a reÃ§u le prix du meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique, la star amÃ©ricaine s'est vengÃ©e de l'oubli de son frÃ¨re avec humour.

Comme tous les laurÃ©ats, l'acteur primÃ© pour le film Manchester by the sea a donnÃ© un discours dans lequel il a remerciÃ© beaucoup de monde ou mais pas son frÃ¨re, Ben Affleck. L'acteur reÃ§u sur le plateau du "Jimmy Kimmel Live" a commentÃ© avec l'animateur la victoire de son frÃ¨re et surtout son malheureux oubli.

Gentiment provoquÃ© par Jimmy Kimmel, celui-ci a montrÃ© Ã  Ben Affleck des images oÃ¹ il remercie son frÃ¨re aprÃ¨s avoir reportÃ© son premier Oscar. L'acteur s'est amusÃ© Ã  commenter l'acte manquÃ© de son frÃ¨re et la possibilitÃ© de se voir discerner un prix par l'acadÃ©mie des Oscars la mÃªme annÃ©e que lui sur un ton moqueur: "Ce sera historique de bien des maniÃ¨res", a expliquÃ© Ben Affleck, "ce sera la premiÃ¨re fois qu'un acteur qui ne s'est pas brossÃ© les dents de l'Ã¢ge de 10 ans Ã  l'Ã¢ge de 14 ans remportera un Oscar", a-t-il rÃ©vÃ©lÃ©, avant d'enchaÃ®ner avec d'autres "dossiers" honteux pour Casey, comme vous pouvez le voir dans la vidÃ©o en tÃªte d'article.

Ã€ lire aussi sur le HuffPost QuÃ©bec

Close
Ben Affleck
sur
  • Ben Affleck Receives An Honorary Degree At Brown University's 245th Commencement

    PROVIDENCE, RI - MAY 26: In this handout photo provided by Brown University, actor/director Ben Affleck receives an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University at the 245th Commencement ceremony on May 26, 2013 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Mike Cohea/Brown University via Getty Images)

  • Ben Affleck Receives An Honorary Degree At Brown University's 245th Commencement

    PROVIDENCE, RI - MAY 26: In this handout photo provided by Brown University, actor/director Ben Affleck receives an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University at the 245th Commencement ceremony on May 26, 2013 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Mike Cohea/Brown University via Getty Images)

  • Ben Affleck Receives An Honorary Degree At Brown University's 245th Commencement

    PROVIDENCE, RI - MAY 26: In this handout photo provided by Brown University, actor/director Ben Affleck receives an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University at the 245th Commencement ceremony on May 26, 2013 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Mike Cohea/Brown University via Getty Images)

  • Ben Affleck Receives An Honorary Degree At Brown University's 245th Commencement

    PROVIDENCE, RI - MAY 26: In this handout photo provided by Brown University, actor/director Ben Affleck receives an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University at the 245th Commencement ceremony on May 26, 2013 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Mike Cohea/Brown University via Getty Images)

  • Ben Affleck Receives An Honorary Degree At Brown University's 245th Commencement

    PROVIDENCE, RI - MAY 26: In this handout photo provided by Brown University, actor/director Ben Affleck receives an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University at the 245th Commencement ceremony on May 26, 2013 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Mike Cohea/Brown University via Getty Images)

  • Saturday Night Live - Season 38

    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- 'Ben Affleck' Episode 1641 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis during a skit on May 18, 2013 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

  • Saturday Night Live - Season 38

    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- 'Ben Affleck' Episode 1641 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ben Affleck and Fred Armisen during a skit on May 18, 2013 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

  • Saturday Night Live - Season 38

    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- 'Ben Affleck' Episode 1641 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck during the monologue on May 18, 2013 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

  • Saturday Night Live - Season 38

    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- 'Ben Affleck' Episode 1641 -- Pictured: Host Ben Affleck during his monologue on May 18, 2013 -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Actress Olga Kurylenko, actor Ben Affleck and actress Rachel McAdams attend the premiere of 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Olga Kurylenko, Ben Affleck and Rachel McAdams arrives at the 'To The Wonder' Los Angeles premiere at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Olga Kurylenko, Ben Affleck and Rachel McAdams arrives at the 'To The Wonder' Los Angeles premiere at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Premiere Of Magnolia Pictures'

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actors Ben Affleck and Rachel McAdams attend the premiere of Magnolia Pictures' 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

  • Premiere Of Magnolia Pictures'

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Magnolia Pictures' 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

  • Premiere Of Magnolia Pictures'

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Actors Olga Kurylenko, Ben Affleck and Rachel McAdams attend the premiere of Magnolia Pictures' 'To The Wonder' at Pacific Design Center on April 9, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 6, 2013

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: Violet Anne Affleck and Ben Affleck as seen on April 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 6, 2013

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne Affleck and Ben Affleck as seen on April 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 6, 2013

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Violet Anne Affleck and Ben Affleck as seen on April 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2013

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Actor Ben Affleck as seen on March 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2013

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Actor Ben Affleck as seen on March 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2013

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Actor Ben Affleck as seen on March 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2013

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Actor Ben Affleck as seen on March 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 19, 2013

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Actor Ben Affleck as seen on March 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

  • John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Gail Abarbanel, President of The Rape Foundation, director Ben Affleck, recording Steven Tyler, fashion designer John Varvatos, recording artist Joe Perry, actress Jennifer Garner and Joyce Varvatos attend John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented by Chrysler, at John Varvatos Los Angeles on March 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

  • John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Actor Ben Affleck and singer Steven Tyler arrive at John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos Los Angeles on March 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

  • John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Actor Ben Affleck arrives at John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos Los Angeles on March 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÃ‰
Partager
fermer
Image affichÃ©e

SuggÃ©rer une correction

 

Discussions