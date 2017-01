Streisand with husband, actor James Brolin in 2012. The two married in 1998.

Barbra Streisand performs onstage during The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2011.

Streisand recording with singers Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Usher, Katharine McPhee, Toni Braxton, LL Cool J, Harry Connick Jr., Wyclef Jean, Vince Vaughn, Jeff Bridges, Natalie Cole and others in 2010.

Streisand performs at The 02 Arena in 2007 in London, England.

Barbra Streisand performs live at the 53rd Annual Prime-Time Emmy Awards in 2001.

Streisand performing the title song from the 1973 film "The Way We Were."

Barbra Streisand made an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1992 during the skit "Coffee Talk."

Barbra Streisand on "The Dinah Shore Chevy Show" in May 1963 performing "Cry Me A River" from "The Barbra Streisand Album" released in 1963.

Barbra Streisand starred in the 1969 film "Hello, Dolly!" alongside actor Walter Matthau.