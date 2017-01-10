David Bowie, mort il y a un an, sort un nouveau vidéoclip

Bowie's hair was always iconic, even before he was still known Davy Jones as this shot of hairdresser Sylvia Halliiday placing a hairnet on his head at the BBC Television Centre before his group The Manish Boys Performed on the programme 'gadzooks'. Bowie first appeared on TV in 1964, when he was aged just 17 and was invited onto BBC2's 'Tonight' show as part of 'The Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Men With Long Hair'.

An early photo call in 1967 saw Bowie developing his androgynous style in a cropped embroidered jacket.

A softer side of Bowie's image was captured in this makeup free shoot at his home in Foxgrove Road, Beckenham, in 1969.

Bowie began the transition from 60s hippy to 70s glam when he donned a pair of spray-on glittery leggings at a 'David Bowie and the Hype' gig at the Roundhouse, London, on 11 March 1970.

Bowie's bouffant drew some admiring looks at the London Palladium on 30 November 1969.

A portrait shot on 8 June 1972 to promote his third album 'The Man Who Sold The World', during the Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars Tour. Bowie has spoken openly about how his alter egos helped him to overcome crippling shyness."Offstage I'm a robot. Onstage I achieve emotion. It's probably why I prefer dressing up as Ziggy to being David,” he once said.

Bowie's getup on the cover of his 1971 album 'The Man Who Sold The World' raised a few eyebrows. The silk maxi dress was designed by Michael Fish, who specialised in 'man dresses' and ran a boutique in Marylebone.

David Bowie at Empire Pool Lenort. 1972 n a brightly-coloured quilted ensemble and red lace-up boxer boots for a performance on ITV television show Lift Off. The shock of red hair was styled by Suzy Fussey of Evelyn Paget ladies' hair salon on Beckenham High Street. The colour was inspired by a picture of Marie Helvin.

Ziggy Stardust may be one of Bowie's most iconic personas, but he wasn't with us for long.

"I can take on guises of different people I meet," he said in 1973. "I can take on their accents - I"m a collector."

Bowie's took to the stage at the Hammersmith Odeon 1973 gig in the beautiful creations designed bu 1973 Bowie was also introducing the extraordinary creations of Kansai Yamamoto. as stage-wear. He also followed the Japanese designer’s instructions to his models to shave off their eyebrows

There is some dispute over Bowie's reasoning for shaving off his eyebrows during this period. Some say designer Kansai Yamamoto advised him to do so, but according to other reports he drunkenly shaved them off when Seventies glam-rock band Mott The Hoople rejected the song 'Drive In Saturday' that he had written for them - named Drive In Saturday.

David Bowie in concert at Hammersmith Odeon, London, in 1973. This catsuit was designed by Kansai Yamamoto and was later worn by Kate Moss when she went to pick up Bowie's Brit award in 2014 and for a 2003 Vogue cover shoot.

The Aladdin Sane cover look that launched a thousand makeup tutorials. In 1973, Celia Philo directed the shoot for David Bowie’s album Aladdin Sane. "You have to realise that, in 1973, men weren’t walking down the King’s Road with brightly coloured hair and wearing make-up," said Philo. "London was on the cusp of all that, with glam and then punk fashions about to explode. "But with Bowie it was always theatrical, not fashionable – it was all about adopting different personas, an act during which he became someone else."

Bowie's most visually arresting persona was Aladdin Sane. Here Bowie poses in Kansai Yamamoto’s wondrous monochrome PVC bodysuit - which he wore on tour

Bowie at Hilversum TV studios proving high heels can be masculine. The reason Bowie/Ziggy wore an eyepatch in 1974? He had a terrible case of conjunctivitis, but he wasn't going to let that stop him looking chic.

Bowie's transformation from Aladdin Sane into The Thin White Duke was a stark change. Gone was the shock of red hair and PVC outfits and in their place was a slick suited gentleman with grey eyeshadow up to his brows.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' - Candy Clark and David Bowie 1976

Bowie's locks returned to red for his appearance in 'The Man Who Fell To Earth,' in 1976

Turn ups and tailoring, Bowie slayed in a low key look on Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Xmas' in 1977.

Bowie's hair, brows and leggings fought to be the centre of attention in his role as the Goblin King in the 1986 film 'Labyrinth'.

David Bowie performing in concert - Los Angeles, CA, USA - 1987

Brit Awards, Earls Court, London, Britain - Feb 1996 wearing heels

In the video for his last single 'Lazarus' Bowie takes on a darker, unsettling look.

At the end of the video, Bowie is dressed in a paint-striped outfit similar to one he wore during The Man Who Fell To Earth period, before he steps back into a wardrobe.

The early days of David Bowie's career are often looked on as less avant-garde and outlandish - and, frankly, more 'normal' - than his creative output during his heyday, but it's worth remembering that in the late 1960s he had become a professional mime who also sang on stage. During this period, it's been said his label were actually determined to get rid of him, due to the fact he didn't have his own backing band and was yet to have a hit record. Imagine his surprise when a little song called 'Space Oddity' came along to change all that, putting him on the map in a massive way.

With the release of his third album, 'The Man Who Sold The World', Bowie took on a more rocky sound, with his long-time collaborator, guitarist Mick Ronson, taking a more prominent role in the music. This was also reflected in his image, which saw him sporting a shaggy hairstyle and more elaborate style, which saw the first sparks of what a fashion icon and innovator he was to become.

Just two years later, he'd reinvented himself once again and created a brand new character for himself. Backed by his band, The Spiders From Mars, he became known as Ziggy Stardust, a rock star whose story was told on the album, 'The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust (And The Spiders From Mars)'. The album spawned some of David's signature songs, including 'Suffragette City', 'Starman' and the titular 'Ziggy Stardust', while the era is famous for ending when he "killed off" the character live on stage, breaking up the group before a performance of 'Rock 'N' Roll Suicide'.

Things took an even more elaborate turn with the release of David's next album, 'Aladdin Sane', the imagery for which saw him creating a new character. The 'Aladdin Sane' album cover is certainly among the most iconic images from David Bowie's legendary career, while the thinking behind it, according to the man himself, was 'Ziggy Stardust goes to America'.

And then... something switched. Gone were the androgynous looks, the outlandish hair and make-ups and elaborate costumes. In their place were casual suits, in keeping with what he described as the 'plastic soul' vibe of his 'Young Americans' album.

Proving he's not one who could be easily predicted, David Bowie then went completely back to the drawing board for the imagery that coincided with his 'Station To Station' album. The Thin White Duke was another iconic character created by the music legend, this time famed for his slicked back blond hair, sharp suits inspired by the cabaret scene and thin appearance. However, while fans relished seeing their idol once again reinventing himself, David later spoke about this period as a dark time for him personally, admitting he was at the height of his cocaine habit during this era, and describing the Duke as an 'ogre'.

A little older and possibly a little wiser, following the avant garde imagery that accompanied the 'Berlin trilogy' and 'Man Who Fell To Earth' it seemed the one thing David Bowie could do to really shock people was once again reinvent himself, this time as a commercial pop star. With a bit of help by Nile Rodgers, the 'Let's Dance' era didn't sit well with some fans of the star at the time, who were perhaps hoping for something less 'commercial' from David Bowie, but it's gone on to be one of his staple sounds.

David Bowie was introduced to a whole new generation of youths when he appeared in 'Labyrinth' a new collaboration between George Lucas and Jim Henson - famed for 'Star Wars' and 'The Muppets' respectively. As well as acting as Jareth, the Goblin King, he also performed several songs in the film, including the catchy 'Magic Dance' and the more theatrical, 'As The World Falls Down'.

During the 1990s, David Bowie was still enjoying success as a musician and pop icon, but with a loyal fan base behind from over the past decades, he was no longer under pressure to create hits or reach the top of the charts. This allowed him to experiment with his sound, as well as his look, as imagery from this era proves.