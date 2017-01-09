Le zoo de Rome a trouvé une solution originale pour réchauffer les animaux (PHOTOS)
À Rome, le thermomètre a chuté jusqu'à -10°C la semaine dernière. Un froid si intense qu'il a fait geler les célèbres fontaines de la place Saint-Pierre. Face à cela, le Zoo de Rome a décidé de réagir.
Les raclettes sont votre plat de prédilection depuis le début de l'hiver? Eh bien les animaux ne sont pas en reste puisqu'une distribution de patates chaudes a eu lieu ce lundi pour une bonne partie des pensionnaires du parc. 200 espèces de mammifères, oiseaux, reptiles et amphibiens à réchauffer au plus vite.
Aujourd'hui, la température s'est apaisée à Rome et se situe entre 8°C le jour et -2°C la nuit. Toutefois, de nombreux animaux de la fondation sont loin de leur habitat naturel où le climat est beaucoup plus tempéré. Ils nécessitent une attention toute particulière.
Voyez les animaux déguster leurs patates:
A gorilla eats a hot potato on January 9, 2017 at the Bioparco (zoo) in Rome. Hot potatoes were distributed to animals today at the Bioparco in Rome as a cold wave hits Italy since a week with unusual snowfalls in the southern region of Puglia. / AFP / TIZIANA FABI (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
Lemurs eat hot potatoes on January 9, 2017 at the Bioparco (zoo) in Rome. Hot potatoes were distributed to animals today at the Bioparco in Rome as a cold wave hits Italy since a week with unusual snowfalls in the southern region of Puglia. / AFP / TIZIANA FABI (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
A lemur eats a hot potato on January 9, 2017 at the Bioparco (zoo) in Rome. Hot potatoes were distributed to animals today at the Bioparco in Rome as a cold wave hits Italy since a week with unusual snowfalls in the southern region of Puglia. / AFP / TIZIANA FABI (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
Un zoo préparé au froid
Frederico Coccia, directeur du Zoo de Rome, a expliqué à Radio Colonna que suite à la vague de gel dans la capitale " le personnel du zoo travaille pour permettre aux animaux les plus sensibles de faire face aux basses températures".
Martina et Zoe, les deux orangs-outans du parc, reçoivent notamment des sacs de jute contenant du riz mélangé à chaud avec des raisins secs. Tandis que le village des chimpanzés est chauffé par le sol, les éléphants d'Asie et les girafes bénéficient eux de la présence de pompes à chaleur dans leurs espaces pour maintenir une température constante de 15°C.
L'hiver, les animaux bénéficient de la possibilité de rester dans leurs enclos intérieurs pour éviter d'être trop exposés au froid. D'un autre côté, les loups, ours et bisons apprécient ces températures extrêmes, car ils se sentent comme dans leur milieu naturel où la température oscille régulièrement avec les 0°C.