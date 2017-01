Des usagers du métro se dévoilent à l'occasion de la journée sans pantalon

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 10: Unidentified participants in No Pants Day 2016 on the subway platform in New York, NY on January 10, 2016. Photo Credit: Rainmaker Photo/MediaPunch/IPX

Two men in underpants, taking part in the "No Pants Subway Ride" event, wait for a train on a subway station in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. The "No Pants Subway Ride" began in 2002 in New York as a stunt and has taken place in cities around the world since then. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)