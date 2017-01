Des Québécois en Floride toujours angoissés, mais soulagés de rentrer au bercail

A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

A shooting victim arrives at Broward Health Trauma Center Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday, killing 'multiple' people before he was taken into custody. The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

