Police officers leave candles at an impromptu memorial near the site where two New York City police officers were killed in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. Police say Ismaaiyl Brinsley ambushed officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu in their patrol car in broad daylight Saturday, fatally shooting them before killing himself inside a subway station. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This 2010 booking photo provided by the Fulton County, Ga. Sheriff's office shows Ismaaiyl Brinsley after he was arrested on charges of terroristic threats, simple battery and marijuana possession. Brinsley ambushed two New York City police officers in their patrol car in broad daylight Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, fatally shooting them before killing himself inside a subway station. (AP Photo/Fulton County Sheriff)

ADDS BOTH OFFICERS KILLED - Mourners gather before the bodies of two fallen NYPD police officers are transported from Woodhull Medical Center, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in New York. An armed man walked up to two New York Police Department officers sitting inside a patrol car and opened fire Saturday afternoon, killing both officers before running into a nearby subway station and committing suicide, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ADDS BOTH OFFICERS KILLED - Mourners stand at attention as the bodies of two fallen NYPD police officers are transported from Woodhull Medical Center, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in New York. An armed man walked up to two New York Police Department officers sitting inside a patrol car and opened fire Saturday afternoon, killing both officers before running into a nearby subway station and committing suicide, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

After leaving a candle, a police officer looks over an impromptu memorial near the site where two police officers were killed in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. Police say Ismaaiyl Brinsley ambushed officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu in their patrol car in broad daylight Saturday, fatally shooting them before killing himself inside a subway station. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Police officers bring candles to an impromptu memorial near the site where two police officers were killed in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. Police say Ismaaiyl Brinsley ambushed officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu in their patrol car in broad daylight Saturday, fatally shooting them before killing himself inside a subway station. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A man tapes an American flag to a doorway as part of a makeshift memorial for the two police officers who were shot there Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Ismaaiyl Brinsley, who vowed online to shoot two "pigs" in retaliation for the police chokehold death of Eric Garner, ambushed two New York City officers in a patrol car Saturday and fatally shot them in broad daylight before running to a subway station and killing himself, authorities said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Men pass a makeshift memorial, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014 in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York in honor of two police officers who were shot there Saturday. Ismaaiyl Brinsley, who vowed online to shoot two "pigs" in retaliation for the police chokehold death of Eric Garner, ambushed two New York City officers in a patrol car Saturday and fatally shot them in broad daylight before running to a subway station and killing himself, authorities said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Maria Alomar genuflects Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014, at a makeshift memorial for the two police officers who were shot there Saturday, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Alomar's niece is an NYPD crime scene investigator. "It could have been her in the car," she said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Curtis Scott places flowers Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014, at a makeshift memorial for the two police officers who were shot there Saturday, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Ismaaiyl Brinsley, who vowed online to shoot two "pigs" in retaliation for the police chokehold death of Eric Garner, ambushed two New York City officers in a patrol car Saturday and fatally shot them in broad daylight before running to a subway station and killing himself, authorities said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Bulletproof vests lie on each side of an NYPD patrol car as investigators work at the scene where two NYPD officers were shot in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. Police said an armed man walked up to the officers sitting inside the patrol car and opened fire before running into a nearby subway station and committing suicide. Both police officers were killed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Investigators work at the scene where two NYPD officers were shot, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Police said an armed man walked up to two officers sitting inside the patrol car and opened fire before running into a nearby subway station and committing suicide. Both police officers were killed. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police guard the scene where two NYPD officers were shot, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in New York. An armed man walked up to two New York Police Department officers sitting inside a patrol car and opened fire Saturday afternoon, killing one and critically wounding a second before running into a nearby subway station and committing suicide, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, speaks alongside NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, right, stands beside during a news conference at Woodhull Medical Center, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in New York. An armed man walked up to two New York Police Department officers sitting inside a patrol car and opened fire Saturday afternoon, killing one and critically wounding a second before running into a nearby subway station and committing suicide, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton speaks alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and NYPD's Chief of Department James O'Neill, right, during a news conference at Woodhull Medical Center, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in New York. An armed man walked up to two New York Police Department officers sitting inside a patrol car and opened fire Saturday afternoon, killing one and critically wounding a second before running into a nearby subway station and committing suicide, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton takes questions from reporters during a news conference at Woodhull Medical Center, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014, in New York. An armed man walked up to two New York Police Department officers sitting inside a patrol car and opened fire Saturday afternoon, killing one and critically wounding a second before running into a nearby subway station and committing suicide, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)