Gwen Stefani est la nouvelle ambassadrice mondiale de Revlon

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives to The Heart Foundation Gala at Hollywood Palladium on May 10, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs onstage during the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Elvis Duran, Singer Gwen Stefani and Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt speak in the Elvis Duran Broadcast Room during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Singers Pink (L) and Gwen Stefani of No Doubt pose backstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt attends the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 27, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JULY 22: (L-R) Musician Adrian Young, Singer Gwen Stefani and musician Tony Ashwin Kanal of No Doubt arrive at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Singer Gwen Stefani (L) attends the 23rd Annual 'A Time for Heroes' Celebrity Picnic Benefitting the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation at Wadsworth Theater on June 3, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for EGAF)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Singer Gwen Stefani attends the 23rd Annual Time for Heroes Celebrity Picnic to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation at Wadsworth Theater on June 3, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Singers Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale arrive to The Heart Foundation Gala at Hollywood Palladium on May 10, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Singer Gwen Stefani attends the world premiere of 'My Valentine' video hosted by Paul McCartney and Stella McCartney on April 13, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 16: Mary Jo Fernandez, Gwen Stefani and Mirka Federer watch Roger Federer of Switzerland play Juan Martin Del Potro during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 16, 2012 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Singer Gwen Stefani and Jordyn Blum attend the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for EJAF)

Singer Gwen Stefani arrives at the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at the City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO/PATRICK T. FALLON (Photo credit should read Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 08: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives at the 'In the Land of Blood and Honey' premiere held at ArcLight Cinemas on December 8, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Singer Gwen Stefani walks the runway with sons Zuma (L) and Kingston (R) at Gwen Stefani's launch of her Harajuku Mini for Target Collection at Jim Henson Studios on November 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Oren/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives at 2011 MOCA Gala, An Artist's Life Manifesto, Directed by Marina Abramovic at MOCA Grand Avenue on November 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for MOCA)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives at 2011 MOCA Gala, An Artist's Life Manifesto, Directed by Marina Abramovic at MOCA Grand Avenue on November 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for MOCA)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Gwen Stefani and members of No Doubt perform at Gibson Amphitheatre on November 30, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 30: No Doubt's Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal perform at Gibson Amphitheatre on November 30, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 30: No Doubt's Gwen Stefani gets a hug from a fan as she performs at Gibson Amphitheatre on November 30, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Gwen Stefani and members of No Doubt perform at Gibson Amphitheatre on November 30, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 30: No Doubt's Gwen Stefani performs at Gibson Amphitheatre on November 30, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 30: No Doubt's Gwen Stefani performs at Gibson Amphitheatre on November 30, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Rebel Waltz)