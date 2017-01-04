Lena Dunham affiche fièrement sa cellulite en couverture du magazine Glamour
Lena Dunham est fière d'afficher ses formes et sa cellulite en couverture du magazine américain Glamour aux côtés des autres actrices de la série «Girls » Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet et Jemima Kirke.
La célèbre actrice américaine avait déjà annoncé qu'elle ne voulait plus de photos retouchées. Et bien, voici un voeu réalisé pour cette nouvelle année. Elle peut être fière d'allier le geste à la parole et faire magnifiquement la promotion de l'acceptation de soi-même.
Et voici son message qui devrait vous aller droit au coeur en ce début d'année.
Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was fucking funny looking. Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility. Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of "isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?" Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments. Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter- my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful. Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today ❤️ Love you all.
«Au début de ma carrière, des gens ont loué mon physique, mais pour cette unique et mauvaise raison: n'est-elle pas courageuse ? N'est-ce pas audacieux de montrer CE corps à la télé ? Et puis, il y a eu ces armées de trolls, leurs menaces et leurs insultes écœurantes que des adolescentes peuvent lire. Aujourd'hui, ce corps est en couverture d'un magazine que vont lire des millions de femmes - sans Photoshop, ma cuisse exhibée dans toute son imperfection» - Lena Dunham.
«Chacun peut trouver sa place au sein de la culture populaire et être vu comme beau. Les haineux vont devoir être plus intelligents et plus créatifs dans leurs insultes en 2017 parce que nous n'aurons plus peur de ces ratés anonymes, de ces blogues cruels, de nos partenaires ou de nos amis. Merci aux femmes d'Hollywood (et à Instagram) d'avoir montré la voie, d'avoir inspiré et normalisé la silhouette féminine sous TOUTES ces formes, merci au magazine Glamour d'avoir laissé ma cellulite s'afficher sur les kiosques. Je vous aime» - Lena Dunham.
2017 commence en lion!
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Director Lena Dunham attends IFP's 20th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani, Wall Street on November 29, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP)
-
SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Writer-director Lena Dunham, winner of the Best First Screenplay award for 'Tiny Furniture', at the 2011 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on February 26, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: Actress Lena Dunham attends the off-Broadway opening night of 'Mike Birbiglia's My Girlfriend's Boyfriend' at the Barrow Street Theatre on March 31, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
-
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Writer/Director/Actress Lena Dunham attends 'Girls' Greenroom Photo Op during the 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW)
-
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Writer/Director/Actress Lena Dunham (L) and actor Alex Karpovsky attend 'Girls' Greenroom Photo Op during the 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW)
-
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Writer/Director/Actress Lena Dunham arrives to the screening of 'Girls' during the 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW)
-
In this March 29, 2012 photo, actress Lena Dunham poses for a portrait in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York. Lena is the creator and the star in the series, "Girls," premiering April 15, at 10:30p.m. EST on HBO. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
-
Actresses, from left, Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams pose at the premiere of the HBO original series "Girls," Wednesday, April 4, 2012 in New York. The comedy premieres April 15, at 10:30p.m. EST on HBO. (AP Photo/Starpix, Dave Allocca)
-
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Actress/creator/executive producer Lena Dunham attends the HBO with The Cinema Society host the New York premiere of HBO's 'Girls' at the School of Visual Arts Theater on April 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
-
Actress Lena Dunham attends the world premiere of "Supporting Characters" during the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 20, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Lena Dunham and Hamish Bowles attend the 'Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
-
FILE - In this publicity file photo released by HBO, the creator and star, Lena Dunham, of the HBO TV series, "Girls," is shown. Television looks like the land of female opportunity with the success of shows like "Girls" and "New Girl" and the achievements of actor-writers including Tina Fey and Lena Dunham. but making TV remains largely man's work. (AP Photo/HBO, Ali Paige Goldstein, File)
-
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Designer Rachel Antonoff poses with her brother Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham at the Rachel Antonoff Spring 2013 presentation at the Drive In Studios on September 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Filmmaker and actress Lena Dunham attends the Rachel Antonoff Spring 2013 presentation at the Drive In Studios on September 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)
-
Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
-
Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
-
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Lena Dunham attends the 22nd annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
-
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Actress Lena Dunham attends the premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'This Is 40' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
Walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
-
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: (L-R) Lena Dunham and Zosia Mamet attend the Premiere Of 'Girls' Season 2 Hosted By HBO at NYU Skirball Center on January 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 11: Writer/actress Lena Dunham attends the 13th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
-
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Actress/director Lena Dunham attends the 65th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland on February 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
-
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Taylor Swift (L) and actress Lena Dunham attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
-
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Filmmaker Lena Dunham attends the 65th annual Writers Guild East Coast Awards at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on February 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
On the set of "Girls."
-
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Filmmaker Lena Dunham attends the 2013 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: Filmmaker Lena Dunham speaks onstage at the 2013 Actors Fund's Annual Gala Honoring Robert De Niro at The New York Marriott Marquis on April 29, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
-
Filming on location for 'Girls.'
-
Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
-
Photo by: JMA/STAR MAX/IPx 11/11/14 Lena Dunham at the Pen Center USA's 24th Annual Literary Awards Festival. (Beverly Hills, CA)
-
Lena Dunham visits CTV's THE SOCIAL to discuss her first book, Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What Sheâs âLearnedâ, at the Bell Media Headquarters, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2014, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Lena Dunham launches her book 'Not That Kind Of Girl' at the Royal Festival Hall on October 31, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
-
Lena Dunham arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
-
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 13: Actress Lena Dunham attends ELLE's Annual Women in Television Celebration on January 13, 2015 at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, California. Presented by Hearts on Fire and Olay. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
-
Lena Dunham attends the Raising The Bar To End Parkinson's event at Public School 818 on Saturday, March 7, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
-
Lena Dunham attends Variety's Power of Women Luncheon at Cipriani Midtown on Friday, April 24, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)