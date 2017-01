Charles Manson serait hospitalisé

FILE--A gray-haired Charles Manson is shown in this undated file photo. Manson was found guilty of trafficking drugs in prison Monday, June 9,1997 and his visitation, dayroom and commissary privileges have been restricted. Manson was ordered into administrative isolation at a hearing Monday, said Sylvia Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for Corcoran State Prison. In March, Manson, 62, was denied parole for the ninth time in the notorious case where he and members of his hippie-cult ``family'' were convicted in the Aug. 9, 1969, murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four friends and the stabbing deaths the next night of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. Both crime scenes were marked by bloody scrawlings of messages that prosecutors said was an effort to start a race war.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

In this Dec. 3, 1969 file photo, Susan Atkins, at age 21, a follower of Charles Manson, speaks at a news conference in Santa Monica, Calif. Atkins was expected to succumb to brain cancer months ago, but the former Charles Manson follower, imprisoned for killing actress Sharon Tate nearly four decades ago, still clings to life. Now, a hearing that is perhaps her last chance at freedom has been abruptly put off until September, 2009. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Dressed in jail denims, three women who are co-defendants with Charles M. Manson in the Sharon Tate murder trial, walk toward a Los Angeles courtroom, Aug. 6, 1979. The women are on their way to listen to further cross-examination of Linda Kasabian, the state's principal witness against them. Left to right are: Leslie Van Houten, Susan Atkins and Patricia Krenwinkel. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

This Oct. 8, 2014 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections shows 80-year-old serial killer Charles Manson. A marriage license has been issued for Manson to wed 26-year-old Afton Elaine Burton, who left her Midwestern home nine years ago and moved to Corcoran, California to be near him. Burton, who goes by the name "Star," told the AP that she and Manson will be married next month. (AP Photos/California Department of Corrections)

Convicted murderer Charles Manson is shown during an interview with television talk show host Tom Snyder in a medical facility in Vacaville, Ca. on June 10, 1981. (AP Photo)

Former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten is led to the courtroom in Los Angeles in which a jury found her guilty again of first degree murder and conspiracy in the 1969 Tate LaBianca killings, July 6, 1978. It was the third time Van Houten had been tried for the murders. The man with Miss Van Houten is unidentified. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Leslie Van Houten, former Charles Manson follower, arrives at the Criminal Courts building in Los Angeles, Feb. 22, 1978 where she will start her third trial on charges of murdering Leno and Rosemary La Bianca. On her first retrial for the 1969 murders, the jury was unable to reach a verdict. She will also face conspiracy charges in the Sharon Tate killings. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Leslie Van Houten, former Charles Manson follower, arrives at the Criminal Courts building in Los Angeles, Feb. 21, 1978 where she faces a third trial on charges of murdering Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on her first retrial for the 1969 murders of the grocery store owner and his wife. Ms. Van Houten also faces conspiracy charges in the Sharon Tate killings. (AP Photo/George Brich)

Sandra Good, a disciple of mass murderer Charles Manson, arrives at Federal Court in Sacramento to attend the arraignment of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, Sept. 11, 1975. (AP Photo)

Catherine "Gypsy" Share, recently paroled from prison after serving more than 3 1/2 years in connection with a 1971 robbery supposedly intended to gather arms to get Charles Manson out of jail, told a Los Angeles news conference she wasn't going to look to the past but to the future, April 15, 1975. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

Charles Manson, head of the cultic "Manson Family," is escorted by deputy sheriffs on his way to court, in Los Angeles, Calif., on August 20, 1970. He is charged with murder-conspiracy in the Tate-LaBianca slayings. (AP Photo)