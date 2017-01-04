Usain Bolt et Andre De Grasse, lors de la demi-finale du 100 mètres.

Japan's team compete during the synchronized swimming teams free routine final in the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Semifinal - Men's 200m Semifinals - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse (CAN) of Canada cross the finish line REUTERS/David Gray FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Germany compete during the hoop and club rotation 2 in the group all-round qualification round at the at Rio Olympic Arena on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Brazil's rugby player Isadora Cerullo, right, kisses her partner Marjorie Enya, after she was asked to marry her at the end of the medal ceremony for the women's rugby sevens match at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Victory Ceremony - Men's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Silver medalist Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) of France reacts. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Singles - Bronze Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Viktor Axelsen (DEN) of Denmark eyes the shuttlecock during play against Lin Dan (CHN) of China. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Men's Semifinals Russia v Brazil - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. William (BRA) of Brazil celebrates with his daughter after winning the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Men's 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Canada's Vincent Riendeau competes during the men's 10-meter platform diving semi-final in the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica reacts as Trayvon Bromell (USA) of USA falls after crossinbg finish line. REUTERS/David Gray FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Modern Pentathlon - Final - Men's Fencing Bonus Round - Deodoro Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Adam Marosi (HUN) of Hungary and Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe (IRL) of Ireland compete. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Final - Men's Bantam (56kg) Final Bout 268 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Shakur Stevenson (USA) of USA reacts after losing his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Montenegro's Darko Brguljan, left, is comforted by Montenegro's Sasa Misic, after his team lost the game during men's bronze medal water polo match against Italy at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

The running shoes of Belgium's Claire Michel sit in the transition area as competitors pass by during the bike portion of the women's triathlon event on Copacabana beach at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Mike Rodgers (USA) Justin Gatlin (USA) and Tyson Gay (USA) of USA react as they realise they have been disqualified REUTERS/David Gray FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: The Greece team compete in the Women's group all-around qualifying event of the Rhythmic Gymnastics at the Rio Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A picture taken with an underwater camera shows China's Qiu Bo competing in the Men's 10m Platform Semifinal during the diving event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 20, 2016. / AFP / FranÃ§ois-Xavier MARIT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)

2016 Rio Olympics - Diving - Men's 10m Platform Semifinal - Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Thomas Daley (GBR) of Britain reacts after failing to qualify. REUTERS/Michael Dalder FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Final - Women's Bronze Medal Game France v Serbia - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/8/2016. Head Coach Marina Maljkovic (SRB) of Serbia is hoisted by her team after victory. REUTERS/Jim Young TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

A fan cheers while watching a broadcast of Jamaica's Usain Bolt running to win the Jamaica team gold in the Rio Olympic Games 4x100 metres relay, in Kingston, Jamaica, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Women's Pole Vault Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Holly Bradshaw (GBR) of Britain competes. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica celebrates after his team won the gold. REUTERS/Phil Noble FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica celebrates after his team won the gold. REUTERS/Phil Noble FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica kisses the track after his team won the gold. REUTERS/Phil Noble FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Mike Rodgers (USA) Justin Gatlin (USA) and Tyson Gay (USA) of USA react as they realise they have been disqualified REUTERS/David Gray TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Team Jamaica huddle after winning gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Australia's players line up for the singing of the national anthem during the women's rugby sevens gold medal match against at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

2016 Rio Olympics - Rhythmic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Individual All-Around Qualification - Rotation 3 - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Jana Berezko-Marggrander (GER) of Germany competes using the ribbons. REUTERS/Mike Blake FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Water Polo - Final - Women's Gold Medal Match USA v Italy - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Arianna Garibotti (ITA) of Italy (L) and Rachel Fattal (USA) of USA compete. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 200m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -18/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse (CAN) of Canada celebrate after the race REUTERS/David Gray FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 200m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -18/08/2016. Andre De Grasse (CAN) of Canada celebrates after winning silver REUTERS/David Gray FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Victory Ceremony - Women's Football Tournament Victory Ceremony - Corinthians Arena - Sao Paulo, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Christine Sinclair (CAN) of Canada and Sophie Schmidt (CAN) of Canada celebrate with their bronze medals. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

La coureuse Shaunae Miller a littéralement plongé pour l'or à la fin de la course du 400 mètres.

Lindsay Jennerich and Patricia Obee of Canada, show their silver medals after the women's rowing lightweight double sculls final during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Women's 10,000m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Gelete Burka (ETH) of Ethiopia competes. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

United States' Michael Phelps' son Boomer wears ear protection during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A British fan watches the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Preliminary - Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round - Groups - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Alena Abramchuk (BLR) of Belarus competes. REUTERS/Phil Noble FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Preliminary - Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 Bout 130 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Yodgoroy Mirzaeva (UZB) of Uzbekistan is splashed with water. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Brazil's Barbara Seixas de Freitas fails to reach a ball during a women's beach volleyball round of 16 match against China at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk eyes a ball during a women's beach volleyball round of 16 match against China at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Sweden's Mads Hendeliowitz, riding Jimmie Choo Seq, adjusts his hat after competing in the equestrian dressage competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)

2016 Rio Olympics - Soccer - Preliminary - Men's First Round - Group A Denmark v Brazil - Fonte Nova Stadium - Salvador, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Gabriel Barbosa (BRA) of Brazil during a corner kick. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Men's 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Kyle Chalmers (AUS) of Australia, Pieter Timmers (BEL) of Belgium and Nathan Adrian (USA) of USA pose with their medals on the podium. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

New Zealand's Regan Ware, top, is tackled by Britain's players during the men's rugby sevens match at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

The United States team, Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Maya DiRado and Leah Smith celebrate winning the gold in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Kim Song I of North Korea plays against Ai Fukuhara of Japan during their women singles table tennis match for bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, left, celebrates with teammate Neymar after scoring Brazil's second goal.during a group A match of the men' s Olympic football tournament between Brazil and Denmark in Salvador, Brazil, Wednesday Aug. 10, 2016.(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Semifinal - Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016.Philip Heintz (GER) of Germany prepares REUTERS/Michael Dalder FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Allison Schmitt (USA) of USA, Leah Smith (USA) of USA, Maya DiRado (USA) of USA and Katie Ledecky (USA) of USA hug on the podium. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Men's Preliminary - Beach Volleyball Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016. Josh Binstock (CAN) of Canada falls as he competes during the match against Austria. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA poses with his gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

United States' Michael Phelps swims the final leg of the final of the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Men's 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA greets his son Boomer after he won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Preliminary - Men's Preliminary Round Group B Argentina v Croatia - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Marcos Delia (ARG) of Argentina and Darko Planinic (CRO) of Croatia in action. REUTERS/Alex Livesey/Pool FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Jun Mizutani of Japan celebrates his win against Marcos Freitas of Portugal during their table tennis quarter finals match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Women's 200m Individual Medley Final - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) of Hungary reacts after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Volleyball - Men's Preliminary - Pool A Brazil vs Canada - Maracanazinho - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Bruno (BRA) of Brazil makes a save. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

United States's Zack Test, right, is tackled by Argentina's Juan Imhoff, during the men's rugby sevens match at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

United States' Crystal Dunn, top, celebrates scoring her side's first goal with teammate Christen Press during a group G match of the women's Olympic football tournament between Colombia and United States at the Arena Amazonia stadium in Manaus, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (AP Photo/Michael Dantas)

2016 Rio Olympics - Gymnastics training - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 04/08/2016. Lee Eun-Ju (KOR) of South Korea (R) takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong (PRK) of North Korea.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Zheng Wen Quah (SIN) of Singapore competes. TSRIO2016 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Preliminary - Men's Preliminary Round Group A France v China - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Rudy Gobert (FRA) of France tangles with Zhou Qi (CHN) of China and Yi Jianlian (CHN) of China for possesion of the ball. REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic/Pool FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Women's 100m Breaststroke Final - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Lilly King (USA) and Katie Meili (USA) of USA celebrate REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Hungary's Katinka Hosszu smiles after winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter backstroke during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Men's 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Ryan Murphy (USA) of USA sings the national anthem after winning gold on the podium. REUTERS/David Gray FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Men's 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Xu Jiayu (CHN) of China bows with his silver medal while draped in the Chinese national flag. REUTERS/Michael Dalder FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 08/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA competes REUTERS/David Gray FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Penny Oleksiak of Canada elebrates after she wins silver in the Women's 100m Butterfly final during Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Kayla Moleschi of Canada carries the ball in to score a try against France during the Women's Quarter-final 2 rugby match on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Deodoro Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Fabio Basile of Italy celebrates winning the gold medal against Baul An of Korea during the Men's -66kg gold medal final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 2 on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Antoine Bouchard of Canada and Masashi Ebinuma of Japan (blue) compete during the Men's -66kg bronze medal B final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 2 on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Katie Ledecky (R) of the United States is congratulated by Leah Smith of the United States after winning gold and setting a new world record in the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Katie Ledecky of the United States celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record in the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in their singles match on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Tennis Centre on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Michael Phelps and Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrate winning gold in the Final of the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates winning gold and setting a new world record in the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Rio , Brazil - 7 August 2016; Michael Phelps, left, and Caeleb Dressel of USA celebrate winning the final of the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay at the Olympic Aquatic Stadium during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. via Getty Images)

August 7, 2016: An underwater look at the women's 100 metre backstroke on Day 2 of the Rio Olympics.

August 7, 2016: Colombia faces off against Brazil during the women's placing 9-12 rugby sevens match

August 7, 2016: Tuvshinbat Byamba of Mongolia, in red, and Alberto Ignacio Palmetta of Argentina compete in the Men's Welter 69kg preliminary bout.

August 7, 2016: A fan poses on day 2 of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

August 7, 2016: Brazil's Guilherme Toldo celebrates winning against Japan's Yuki Ota in their men's individual foil qualifying bout.

August 6, 2016: Chantell Vanlangden, Taylor Ruck and Sandrine Manvillle celebrate winning bronze for Canada in women's 4 x 100 metre freesyle relay

August 6, 2016: Cuba's Andy Pereira eyes the ball in his men's singles qualification round table tennis match.

August 6, 2016: Barbara Seixas de Freitas of Brazil dives for the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary round against the Czech Republic.

August 6, 2016: Greg van Avermaet of Belgium celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's road race on day one of the Olympics

August 6, 2016: Yusra Mardini of the Refugee Olympic Team competes in heat one of the women's 100 metre butterfly.

August 6, 2016: South Korea faces Russia during the women's preliminaries Group B handball match.

August 6, 2016: Italy's Rossella Fiamingo, left, competes against China's Sun Yiwen during the women's individual épée.

August 6, 2016: Felipe Franca of Brazil competes in heat five of the Men's 100 metre breaststroke on day one of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

August 6, 2016: British Ashley McKenzie competes against Kazakhstan's Yeldos Smetov in men's under-60-kilogram judo.

August 5, 2016: The delegation of refugee competitors got a roar of applause from Maracana Stadium during the opening ceremony.

August 5, 2016: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led Team Jamaica for the opening ceremony, sporting ombre hair in the country's flag colours.

August 5, 2016: Half-naked Tonga flagbearer Pita Nikolas Aufatofua bringing his fellow athletes into the stadium.

August 5, 2016: Team Indonesia marching in the Parade of Nations.

August 5, 2016: An artistic performance at the opening ceremony.

August 5, 2016: A dazzling display during the Rio Olympics opening ceremony.

August 5, 2016: A dancer sits during a nature-themed artistic performance during the opening ceremony.

August 5, 2016: A man decked in Brazilian flag apparel stands in front of Christ the Redeemer, hours ahead the opening ceremony.

A torchbearer hands the Olympic flame.

A Rio factory worker holds up a newly minted medal.