Lea Michelle nue en communion avec la nature pour 2017

A red carpet novice at the opening party for Broadway's "Spring Awakening" (Getty)

Arriving to the 61st Annual Tony Awards in one of her best hues (Getty)

The darling of Broadway goes to Hollywood at a screening of "Glee" (Getty)

Lea's look was more subtle than sultry at the start of her career (Getty)

Lea in a belted black skirt and silk top at an American Idol event (Getty)

Bold and beautiful in blue at another screening of "Glee" (Getty)

Lea donned this sexy lace dress for a special "Glee" performance in NYC (Getty)

Lea is lovely in floral at a stop on the "Glee" mall tour (Getty)

A style star is born -- attending the Time 100 most influential people in the world event (Getty)

A red hot mini dress worn to the People's Choice Awards (Getty)

Looking classic and cute at an InStyle magazine soiree (Getty)

If Lea knows anything, it's how to do drama right. This black full-skirted gown worn to the Golden Globes was pure perfection (Getty)

Lea look gets a touch of emerald luxe (Getty)

Though a neutral dress, Lea's effortless beauty and a bold, red lip make for red carpet gold (Getty)

The layered feather-effect of this skirt turn Lea's one-shouldered navy cocktail dress from safe to stellar (Getty)

The Broadway baby looks all grown up in this sophisticated gown, fit for a Hollywood star (Getty)

Lea's fun and flirty attitude goes well with this sheer and tiered cocktail ensemble (Getty)

Lea hit it-girl status after being seen at the Emmy's in this navy, taffeta Oscar de la Renta creation (Getty)

This isn't exactly a Rachel Barry-friendly dress but we think it suits Lea just fine (Getty)

Lea's sexy slip looks simply divine at a PETA gala (Getty)

Lea's blush-colored gown was gorgeous and delightful as she struck a pose at the Golden Globes (Getty)

Subtle and sultry in a beaded, ivory gown (Getty)

Showing off a little leg at the Grammy's (Getty)

For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Lea looked glam in this blue sequined gown (Getty)

Looking like a true Hollywood starlet in Escada, at the Met's Costume Institute gala (Getty)

In a slitted cocktail dress from Versace (Getty)

Lea does demure and delicate florals in this classic daytime ensemble (Getty)

A true beach beauty (Getty)

Lea steps out of her comfort zone with this strapless, lacy mini dress (Getty)

A fabulously chic look for Lea at InStyle Summer Soiree (Getty)