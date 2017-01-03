RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Revelers celebrate during fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on January 1, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers annually mark the turn of midnight on January 1st with fireworks along the famed beach. This year's fireworks were shortened to twelve minutes due to the economic crisis facing the state and country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Volunteers throw a test batch of confetti into Times Square below from a balcony at the Marriott Marquis two hours before the New Year in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Revelers in Times Square during a test confetti before the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Twin revelers Abby Phillips, 6, (R), and Penny Phillips, 6, in Times Square for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Revelers in Times Square for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People make their way to offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy throws a coin into a giant offering box on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Fireworks are seen as people walk outside the venue of the One Lagos fiesta at the Bar beach in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A man roasts meat popularly known as 'Suya' outside the venue at One Lagos fiesta at the Bar beach in Victoria Island in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A sign that reads "Happy New Year" is seen on an electronic billboard on a roundabout in Victoria Island district near the Bar beach in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

People gather at Hallgrims church to celebrate the New Year in Reykjavik, Iceland, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A view of the Harpa concert hall which held the New Year's countdown to 2017, in Reykjavik, Iceland, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Revelers float during fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on January 1, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers annually mark the turn of midnight on January 1st with fireworks along the famed beach. This year's fireworks were shortened to twelve minutes due to the economic crisis facing the state and country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ZAGREB, CROATIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up over the Ban Jelavic Square during the new year celebrations in Zagreb, Croatia on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Stipe Mayic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 31: A traditional homage to the Brazilian Goddess of the Sea, Iemanja, holds candles and flowes in the sand before fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on December 31, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers traditionally dress in white and toss flowers into the sea to honor the New Year's holiday along with the goddess Iemanja. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ZAGREB, CROATIA - JANUARY 01: Thousands of people attend new year celebrations at Ban Jelavic Square in Zagreb, Croatia on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Stipe Mayic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND - JANUARY 01: People watch and take photos as fireworks for New Year go off across Reykjavik on January 1, 2017 in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Photo by Sophia Groves/Getty Images)

LAGOS, NIGERIA - JANUARY 01: Hundreds of Nigerian people gather to celebrate the new year with fireworks, at Bar Beach district in Lagos, Nigeria on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Sodiq Adelakun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA - JANUARY 01: Kenya welcomes the new year with fireworks in Nairobi, Kenya on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Bryan Jaybee /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

DAMASCUS, SYRIA - JANUARY 01: Lights illuminate the sky after regime forces' gunfires into the air during New Years celebrations in Damascus, Syria on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Eyad/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Fireworks explode next to the Palace of Culture during New Year celebrations in Warsaw, Poland January 1, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Fireworks explode over the Atlantis hotel in Dubai during the New Year celebrations, UAE, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebrations in Australia's largest city, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House during an early evening display in the lead up to the main New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed