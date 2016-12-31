Les cÃ©lÃ©brations du Nouvel An 2017 partout dans le monde (VIDÃ‰O/PHOTOS)
Une attaque "terroriste" contre une discothÃ¨que Ã Istanbul a fait au moins 35 morts, endeuillant immÃ©diatement une annÃ©e 2017 nÃ©e sous haute sÃ©curitÃ© dans de nombreux pays du monde aprÃ¨s un millÃ©sime 2016 marquÃ© par de nombreux attentats, de Paris Ã Berlin en passant par Bagdad ou Bruxelles.
L'attentat tant redoutÃ© a eu lieu aux premiÃ¨res heures de la journÃ©e, dans une emblÃ©matique boÃ®te de nuit stambouliote, la Reina, oÃ¹ au moins un assaillant dÃ©guisÃ© en pÃ¨re NoÃ«l a tirÃ© sur les personnes venues fÃªter le Nouvel an.
AprÃ¨s les multiples attentats et le coup d'Etat manquÃ© l'Ã©tÃ© dernier, la Turquie avait pris d'importantes mesures de sÃ©curitÃ© pour la soirÃ©e, avec des contrÃ´les de police musclÃ©s et des policiers eux aussi dÃ©guisÃ©s en pÃ¨re NoÃ«l pour dÃ©tecter la moindre anomalie au sein des foules.
Avant ces morts d'Istanbul, le monde avait entamÃ© sa bascule vers 2017 par un feu d'artifice gÃ©ant Ã Sydney. Puis le Nouvel An a Ã©tÃ© cÃ©lÃ©brÃ© Ã travers l'Asie, le Proche-Orient, l'Afrique, l'Europe puis l'AmÃ©rique.
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Revelers celebrate during fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on January 1, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers annually mark the turn of midnight on January 1st with fireworks along the famed beach. This year's fireworks were shortened to twelve minutes due to the economic crisis facing the state and country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Revelers celebrate during fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on January 1, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers annually mark the turn of midnight on January 1st with fireworks along the famed beach. This year's fireworks were shortened to twelve minutes due to the economic crisis facing the state and country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Revelers celebrate during fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on January 1, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers annually mark the turn of midnight on January 1st with fireworks along the famed beach. This year's fireworks were shortened to twelve minutes due to the economic crisis facing the state and country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
-
Volunteers throw a test batch of confetti into Times Square below from a balcony at the Marriott Marquis two hours before the New Year in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
-
Revelers in Times Square during a test confetti before the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
-
Twin revelers Abby Phillips, 6, (R), and Penny Phillips, 6, in Times Square for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
-
Revelers in Times Square for the New Year's celebration in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
-
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
-
People offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
-
People make their way to offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
-
A boy throws a coin into a giant offering box on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
-
Fireworks are seen as people walk outside the venue of the One Lagos fiesta at the Bar beach in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
-
A man roasts meat popularly known as 'Suya' outside the venue at One Lagos fiesta at the Bar beach in Victoria Island in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
-
A sign that reads "Happy New Year" is seen on an electronic billboard on a roundabout in Victoria Island district near the Bar beach in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
-
People gather at Hallgrims church to celebrate the New Year in Reykjavik, Iceland, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix
-
People gather at Hallgrims church to celebrate the New Year in Reykjavik, Iceland, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix
-
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
People gather at Hallgrims church to celebrate the New Year in Reykjavik, Iceland, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix
-
A view of the Harpa concert hall which held the New Year's countdown to 2017, in Reykjavik, Iceland, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Geirix
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Revelers float during fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on January 1, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers annually mark the turn of midnight on January 1st with fireworks along the famed beach. This year's fireworks were shortened to twelve minutes due to the economic crisis facing the state and country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 01: Revelers celebrate during fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on January 1, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers annually mark the turn of midnight on January 1st with fireworks along the famed beach. This year's fireworks were shortened to twelve minutes due to the economic crisis facing the state and country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
-
ZAGREB, CROATIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up over the Ban Jelavic Square during the new year celebrations in Zagreb, Croatia on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Stipe Mayic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
ZAGREB, CROATIA - JANUARY 01: Fireworks light up over the Ban Jelavic Square during the new year celebrations in Zagreb, Croatia on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Stipe Mayic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 31: A traditional homage to the Brazilian Goddess of the Sea, Iemanja, holds candles and flowes in the sand before fireworks marking the start of the New Year on Copacabana beach on December 31, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazilian revelers traditionally dress in white and toss flowers into the sea to honor the New Year's holiday along with the goddess Iemanja. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
-
ZAGREB, CROATIA - JANUARY 01: Thousands of people attend new year celebrations at Ban Jelavic Square in Zagreb, Croatia on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Stipe Mayic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
REYKJAVIK, ICELAND - JANUARY 01: People watch and take photos as fireworks for New Year go off across Reykjavik on January 1, 2017 in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Photo by Sophia Groves/Getty Images)
-
LAGOS, NIGERIA - JANUARY 01: Hundreds of Nigerian people gather to celebrate the new year with fireworks, at Bar Beach district in Lagos, Nigeria on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Sodiq Adelakun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
NAIROBI, KENYA - JANUARY 01: Kenya welcomes the new year with fireworks in Nairobi, Kenya on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Bryan Jaybee /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
NAIROBI, KENYA - JANUARY 01: Kenya welcomes the new year with fireworks in Nairobi, Kenya on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Bryan Jaybee /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
DAMASCUS, SYRIA - JANUARY 01: Lights illuminate the sky after regime forces' gunfires into the air during New Years celebrations in Damascus, Syria on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Eyad/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
DAMASCUS, SYRIA - JANUARY 01: Lights illuminate the sky after regime forces' gunfires into the air during New Years celebrations in Damascus, Syria on January 01, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Eyad/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
-
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
-
Fireworks explode by the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
-
Fireworks explode next to the Palace of Culture during New Year celebrations in Warsaw, Poland January 1, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.
-
Fireworks explode next to the Palace of Culture during New Year celebrations in Warsaw, Poland January 1, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.
-
Fireworks explode over the Atlantis hotel in Dubai during the New Year celebrations, UAE, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
-
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
-
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin, Germany, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Visitors to Sydney's Bondi Beach welcome the first sunrise of 2017 wearing headwear following new year celebrations in Australia's largest city, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
-
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia ushers in the New Year in Sydney, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
-
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House during an early evening display in the lead up to the main New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
-
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during an early evening display in the lead up to the main New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Merkel: appel Ã la 'compassion'
En raison du dÃ©calage horaire, Sydney a Ã©tÃ© la premiÃ¨re mÃ©tropole Ã lancer le compte Ã rebours dans une douceur estivale: Ã minuit (13h00 GMT), plus de 1,5 million de spectateurs ont dÃ©couvert une fÃ©Ã©rie pyrotechnique au-dessus de l'emblÃ©matique baie et de son opÃ©ra.
A Tokyo, des ballons ont Ã©tÃ© lÃ¢chÃ©s par milliers alors qu'Ã SÃ©oul, un demi-million de CorÃ©ens ont choisi de manifester, bougies Ã la main, pour rÃ©clamer le dÃ©part immÃ©diat de la prÃ©sidente destituÃ©e Park Geun-Hye.
A Rome, le pape FranÃ§ois a plaidÃ©, lors des VÃªpres, en faveur des jeunes: "Si nous voulons viser un avenir qui soit digne d'eux, nous ne pourrons l'atteindre qu'en pariant sur une vraie inclusion", notamment par le "travail".
Sur tous les continents, la sÃ©curitÃ© Ã©tait au coeur des prÃ©occupations.
A New York, quelque 7 000 policiers ont ainsi Ã©tÃ© dÃ©ployÃ©s et des dizaines de camions-poubelle ont Ã©tÃ© placÃ©s Ã des endroits "stratÃ©giques" pour empÃªcher tout vÃ©hicule d'Ã©craser la foule. Un million de personnes Ã©taient attendues pour la traditionnelle "tombÃ©e de la boule" sur Times Square Ã New York.
A Berlin, blocs de bÃ©ton et vÃ©hicules blindÃ©s avaient aussi Ã©tÃ© placÃ©s aux abords de la Porte de Brandebourg, au-dessus de laquelle un feu d'artifice a Ã©tÃ© tirÃ©, alors que Angela Merkel a appelÃ© les Allemands Ã la "compassion" et la "cohÃ©sion" face aux "assassins remplis de haine".
Deux Nouvel An Ã Chypre
A Paris, aprÃ¨s un Nouvel An 2016 endeuillÃ© par les attentats du 13 novembre 2015, un demi-million de personnes sont venues sur les Champs-ElysÃ©es, pour un feu d'artifices et un spectacle son et lumiÃ¨res dÃ©diÃ© aux jeux Olympiques 2024, que brigue la capitale franÃ§aise.
"Nous n'en avons pas terminÃ© avec le flÃ©au du terrorisme", avait dÃ©clarÃ© quelques heures plus tÃ´t le prÃ©sident franÃ§ais FranÃ§ois Hollande dans ses voeux tÃ©lÃ©visÃ©s.
A Moscou, la Place Rouge avait Ã©tÃ© fermÃ©e au grand public et son accÃ¨s limitÃ© Ã 6.000 invitÃ©s. Les "difficultÃ©s" de 2016 "nous ont permis de nous rassembler", a estimÃ© le prÃ©sident Vladimir Poutine dans ses voeux.
A Nicosie, capitale de l'Ã®le mÃ©diterranÃ©enne de Chypre divisÃ©e depuis 1974, plusieurs dizaines de personnes ont profitÃ© du dÃ©calage horaire entre les parties nord et sud pour cÃ©lÃ©brer deux fois le passage Ã 2017. "Une sorte de protestation pacifique", a expliquÃ© dans un clin d'oeil Michalis Tsiknakis, l'un des organisateurs de l'Ã©vÃ©nement.
En Tunisie, unique pays rescapÃ© du Printemps arabe d'il y a six ans, le prÃ©sident BÃ©ji CaÃ¯d Essebsi s'est efforcÃ© lui de dÃ©livrer des voeux "optimistes". "2017 sera l'annÃ©e du dÃ©collage", a-t-il assurÃ©.
27 morts Ã Bagdad
A Rio, plus de deux millions de personnes ont assistÃ© au traditionnel feu d'artifices, sur la plage de Copacabana. Crise oblige, le spectacle avait Ã©tÃ© raccourci cette annÃ©e.
L'AmÃ©rique sera le dernier continent Ã basculer dans cette nouvelle annÃ©e qui s'annonce pleine d'inconnues, avec notamment l'arrivÃ©e Ã la Maison Blanche du RÃ©publicain Donald Trump, qui a souhaitÃ© sur Twitter une bonne annÃ©e "Ã tous, mÃªme Ã (ses) nombreux ennemis".
Incertitude aussi sur l'issue du conflit en Syrie dont l'onde de choc se propage depuis prÃ¨s de six ans au-delÃ du Proche-Orient et oÃ¹ un cessez-le-feu partiel vient d'entrer en vigueur.
"Les deux derniÃ¨res annÃ©es, je ne suis pas sorti pour la nouvelle annÃ©e. Cette fois ci, je vais faire la fÃªte", a lancÃ© Abdel Wahab Qabbani, un Ã©tudiant d'Alep Ã¢gÃ© de 20 ans, dÃ©terminÃ© Ã aborder 2017 avec optimisme.
Du cÃ´tÃ© de l'Irak, la capitale, Bagdad, a Ã©tÃ© elle frappÃ©e par un double attentat suicide, qui a fait au moins 27 morts.
Mais les Irakiens voulaient pourtant cÃ©lÃ©brer la nouvelle annÃ©e. "Cette nuit est Ã la fÃªte... Tout le monde peut faire ce qu'il veut et tout le monde s'en moque. Nous avons besoin d'une nuit comme celle ci, l'Irak en a besoin", a confiÃ© Fadhel al-Araji, un jeune Irakien de 21 ans.