Écoutez Emma Watson chanter dans «La Belle et la Bête»
Mi-novembre, la bande-annonce du film "La Belle et la Bête" laissait enfin voir Emma Watson (la Belle) tourbillonner en robe jaune bouton-d'or et Dan Stevens (la Bête) grogner à qui mieux mieux dans son élégant costume.
En cette fin d'année, on peut désormais entendre Emma Watson chanter l'un des plus célèbres titres du dessin animé, "Je ne savais pas".
Sur Instagram, un internaute a en effet publié l'enregistrement audio de la poupée réalisée à l'effigie de l'actrice britannique dans le film. L'un des producteurs, Jack Morrissey, a confirmé que la voix de cette vidéo était bien celle d'Emma Watson, partageant à son tour l'enregistrement, comme on peut l'entendre ci-dessous (malgré la mauvaise qualité sonore).
Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R' Us... Get ready for this one guys... FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING "SOMETHING THERE"!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn't perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll!
Omg!!!!!! This is the first look of the live action Beauty and the Beast Belle doll!!!!! And she sings!!!!!
