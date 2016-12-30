Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Écoutez Emma Watson chanter dans «La Belle et la Bête»

Publication: Mis à jour:
EMMA WATSON BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Disney
Imprimer

Mi-novembre, la bande-annonce du film "La Belle et la Bête" laissait enfin voir Emma Watson (la Belle) tourbillonner en robe jaune bouton-d'or et Dan Stevens (la Bête) grogner à qui mieux mieux dans son élégant costume.

En cette fin d'année, on peut désormais entendre Emma Watson chanter l'un des plus célèbres titres du dessin animé, "Je ne savais pas".

Sur Instagram, un internaute a en effet publié l'enregistrement audio de la poupée réalisée à l'effigie de l'actrice britannique dans le film. L'un des producteurs, Jack Morrissey, a confirmé que la voix de cette vidéo était bien celle d'Emma Watson, partageant à son tour l'enregistrement, comme on peut l'entendre ci-dessous (malgré la mauvaise qualité sonore).



Voir aussi :

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
25 moments où Emma Watson nous a donné des leçons de style
sur
  • Magnifique et sophistiquée

  • Quand elle a osé le rouge à lèvres orangé et la boucle d'oreille audacieuse

  • Quand elle a amené ses lèvres du côté sombre de la force

  • Quand elle s'est approprié le look masculin comme une reine

  • Quand elle a redonné ses lettres de noblesse au look

  • Quand elle avait l'air d'un ange noir

  • Quand elle s'est laissée aller au look classique lèvres rouges

  • Quand le blanc et le noir n'ont jamais eu l'air aussi chic

  • Quand ses cils ont volé la vedette

  • Quand elle a porté cet hybride robe-pantalon superbe

  • Quand elle a osé Balenciaga comme une pro

  • Quand elle a amené les tresses à un autre niveau

  • Quand elle a osé la robe à fente

  • Quand elle a osé le faux-bob

  • Quand elle a combiné dentelle et cuir avec finesse

  • Quand elle a envoyé un baiser au public de Cannes

  • Quand elle a redéfini les sourcils imposants

  • Quand elle a porté le plus brillant des rouges à lèvres rose

  • Quand elle a fait de l'ombre aux déesses grecques avec cette sublime coiffure

  • Quand elle ne s'est pas laissée abattre par un problème de robe

  • Quand elle s'est inspirée de la mode gothique avec brio

  • Quand elle a porté la plus mignonne des couronnes de tresses

  • Quand elle a laissé allonger sa coupe courte avec classe

  • Quand elle nous a tous jetés par terre avec cette superbe robe

  • Quand elle a osé la lèvre nue comme personne

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions