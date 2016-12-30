Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta lights elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers, on fire at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenya Wildlife Services Chairman Richard Leakey pose after setting on fire elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers, at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba pose for a photograph after lighting an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and chairman of the Kenyan Wildlife Service (KWS) Richard Leakey (left) pose for the press after the president lit on fire parts of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

