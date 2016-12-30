Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

La Chine promet de bannir le commerce de l'ivoire en 2017

 |  Par La Presse canadienne
Publication: Mis à jour:
IVORY
Arati Kumar-Rao | 500px
Imprimer

La Chine a promis vendredi de bannir en 2017 tout commerce de l'ivoire, afin de lutter contre le massacre d'éléphants africains.

Le gouvernement chinois a indiqué dans un communiqué que le traitement et la vente d'ivoire et de produits dérivés seraient interdits d'ici la fin de mars, à mesure que le pays éliminera graduellement le commerce légal.

La Chine avait déjà annoncé qu'elle prévoyait interdire la vente de l'ivoire, un geste décrit comme "significatif" par les protecteurs de l'environnement, car l'essentiel du braconnage en Afrique est destiné au marché très actif de Chine.

Des organisations criminelles se servent du marché légal de "vieil ivoire" en Chine pour camoufler leur récolte illégale de défenses d'éléphants.

Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

VOIR AUSSI

Close
Le Kenya a détruit la plus grande quantité d'ivoire de l'histoire
sur

  • Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta lights elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers, on fire at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • A member of the fire brigade shouts as she and other members control the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenya Wildlife Services Chairman Richard Leakey pose after setting on fire elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers, at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory to be set ablaze, are stacked onto pyres at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Kenya Wildlife Services rangers patrol as they guard the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • A Kenya Wildlife Services ranger guards the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • A Kenya Wildlife Services ranger guards the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Members of the fire brigade control the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • A journalist walks past burning stocks of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

  • A man prepares to add fuel to the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

  • A journalist takes a picture as fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

  • Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba pose for a photograph after lighting an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

  • Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

  • A general view shows part of the 105 tonnes of elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers burning at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Firefighters monitor the burning of elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers, at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya?

  • Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) and Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba pose for a photograph after lighting an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and chairman of the Kenyan Wildlife Service (KWS) Richard Leakey (left) pose for the press after the president lit on fire parts of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

  • A section of an estimated 105 tonnes of elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers burns in flames at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Kenya Wildlife Services rangers guard the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • A section of an estimated 105 tonnes of elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers burns in flames at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • A member of the fire brigade runs as the members control the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • A Kenyan Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger walks past a burning part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

  • A section of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers burns in flames at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

  • Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • A man prepares to add fuel to the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions