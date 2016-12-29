«Alexa», l'assistant vocal d'Amazon peut-être témoin d'un meurtre
L'assistant à commande vocale d'Amazon, "Alexa", a peut-être été le témoin d'un meurtre dans le sud des États-Unis, une hypothèse que la justice américaine tente de vérifier en essayant de récupérer les données enregistrées par cet appareil au moment du crime.
Ces données pourrait éclaircir le meurtre de Victor Collins, 47 ans, retrouvé noyé dans la baignoire de la maison de James Bates, à Bentonville (Arkansas), en novembre 2015, ont indiqué mercredi les avocats des deux parties.
M. Bates a été inculpé du meurtre de M. Collins dont le corps présentait des traces de coups.
Au cours de l'enquête, un officier a découvert dans la maison un cylindre "Echo" d'Amazon, qui abrite l'assistant à commande vocale "Alexa", capable de répondre à des questions ou de commander d'autres objets connectés dans la maison.
Ainsi, dès que le mot "Alexa" est prononcé, les conversations sont enregistrées avant d'être stockées sur des serveurs Amazon.
Le parquet a obtenu un mandat de perquisition demandant à Amazon de lui livrer toutes les données pouvant être pertinentes par rapport à ce crime, selon un communiqué du procureur du comté de Benton, Nathan Smith.
Ce dernier espère qu'Amazon va accéder à sa demande.
Jusqu'à présent, le géant américain de la distribution n'a fourni que des données du compte de M. Ben et n'a livré aucune donnée concernant son assistant vocal, a déclaré Kimberly Weber, l'avocate de l'accusé.
"Nous applaudissons les efforts d'Amazon pour protéger la vie de notre client", a-t-elle souligné.
Interrogé par l'AFP, Amazon n'a pas souhaité s'exprimer sur le sujet.
Ce cas soulève des questions concernant la vie privée et la technologie à une époque où de plus en plus d'appareils enregistrent les données des utilisateurs, ainsi que leurs mouvements et leurs actions.
Au début de l'année, l’Américain Apple s'était retrouvé au centre d'un bras de fer avec la justice américaine, en refusant d'aider la police à contourner les mesures de sécurité pour accéder au contenu crypté d'un iPhone appartenant à l'un des auteurs de l'attentat de San Bernardino en Californie (14 morts le 2 décembre 2015).
La demande faite à Amazon semble être la première dans le cadre d'un crime.
