Vehicles drive away from Fort McMurray as winds pick up and smoke begins to darken, just south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada on May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Vehicles stranded just 15km's south of Fort McMurray get filled with fuel May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Vehicles drive away from Fort McMurray as winds pick up and smoke begins to darken just south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

An aircraft is seen flying above Fort McMurray as winds begin to pickup, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Vehicles drive away from Fort McMurray as winds pick up and smoke begins to darken just south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada on May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada are shown in this composite satellite handout photo from NASA taken May 3, 2016. NASA/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Smoke from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada are shown in this composite satellite handout photo from NASA taken May 3, 2016. NASA/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Angie Steil prepares food for the assembled residents of Fort McMurray after they were ordered to be evacuated due to a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Residents of Fort McMurray line up outside a grocery store after they were ordered to be evacuated due to a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Mike Graham takes a sip of water as he prepares his lunch on Indian Beach just south of Fort McMurray May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Volunteers stock shelves as they prepare for residents of Fort McMurray displaced by a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Scott Biggs, a resident of Fort McMurray, purchases food after being ordered to evacuate with fellow Fort McMurray residents due to a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Full time guitar teacher Justin Ferrari relaxes on a beach south of Fort McMurray after being evacuated due to a raging wildfire May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Volunteers stock shelves as they prepare for the residents of Fort McMurray displaced by a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Residents of Fort McMurray line up outside a grocery store after they were ordered to be evacuated due to a raging wildfire, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Members of 417 Combat Support Squadron prepare to depart for Fort McMurray as part of Operation LENTUS 2016 at 4 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. Cpl Manuela Berger/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Members of 417 Combat Support Squadron prepare to depart for Fort McMurray as part of Operation LENTUS 2016 at 4 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. Cpl Manuela Berger/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Members of 417 Combat Support Squadron prepare to depart for Fort McMurray as part of Operation LENTUS 2016 at 4 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. Cpl Manuela Berger/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Members of 417 Combat Support Squadron prepare to depart for Fort McMurray as part of Operation LENTUS 2016 at 4 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. Cpl Manuela Berger/Canadian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Residents of Fort McMurray line up for gas after they were ordered to be evacuated due to raging wildfires, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Residents of Fort McMurray line up for gas after they were ordered to be evacuated due to raging wildfires, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Ben Sauve, resident of Fort McMurray, fills his vehicle with fuel after waiting the good part of the morning after him and fellow Fort McMurray residents were ordered to be evacuated due to raging wildfires, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Keven Sagisi fills a water bottle from the back of his truck in Anzac, Alberta, after evacuating Fort McMurray due to raging wildfires, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

A police officer directs traffic as residents of Fort McMurray assemble after they were ordered to be evacuated due to raging wildfires, in Anzac, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Wildfire is worsening along highway 63 Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 3, 2016. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT. ONE TIME USE ONLY.

Flames rise in Industrial area south Fort McMurray, Alberta Canada May 3, 2016. Courtesy CBC News/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT. ONE TIME USE ONLY.

Students from Fort McMurray Composite High School are released early as wildfire burns nearby in Fort McMurray, Alberta May 3, 2016. An uncontrolled wildfire burning near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, the heart of Canada's oil sands region, has forced the evacuation of nearly all the city's 80,000 residents, local authorities said on May 3, 2016. Courtesy Kangeun Lee/Handout via REUTERS. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

Oil sands

Wildfire is seen from MacDonald Island Park near Fort McMurray, Alberta May 3, 2016. An uncontrolled wildfire burning near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, the heart of Canada's oil sands region, has forced the evacuation of nearly all the city's 80,000 residents, local authorities said on May 3, 2016. Courtesy Kangeun Lee/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

Students from Fort McMurray Composite High School are released early as wildfire burns nearby in Fort McMurray, Alberta May 3, 2016. An uncontrolled wildfire burning near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, the heart of Canada's oil sands region, has forced the evacuation of nearly all the city's 80,000 residents, local authorities said on May 3, 2016. Courtesy Kangen Lee/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

Wildfire is seen from MacDonald Island Park near Fort McMurray, Alberta May 3, 2016. An uncontrolled wildfire burning near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, the heart of Canada's oil sands region, has forced the evacuation of nearly all the city's 80,000 residents, local authorities said on May 3, 2016. Courtesy Kangen Lee/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

The Fort McMurray Wildfire in Alberta, Canada, is seen in a daytime view captured by the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite at 4:05 pm EDT (20:05 GMT) May 4, 2016. Hotspots, indicating fires are outlined in red. Picture taken May 4, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

Students from Fort McMurray Composite High School are released early as wildfire burns nearby in Fort McMurray, Alberta May 3, 2016. An uncontrolled wildfire burning near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, the heart of Canada's oil sands region, has forced the evacuation of nearly all the city's 80,000 residents, local authorities said on May 3, 2016. Courtesy Kangen Lee/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE

Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) photo shows the Highway 63 remaining impassable just south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada in this image posted on social media on May 5, 2016. Courtesy Alberta RCMP/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Alberta officers are seen during search, rescue and evacuation efforts as they respond to wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada in this twitter image posted on May 4, 2016. Courtesy RCMP Alberta/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Fort McMurray resident Crystal Maltais buckles in her daughter, Mckennah Stapley, as they prepare to leave Conklin, Alberta, for Lac La Biche after evacuating their home in Fort McMurray on Tuesday May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Wendy Tremblay, resident of Conklin, Alta., prepares cots for residents of Fort McMurray as they prepare to assemble in Conklin, Alta. after their city of 62,000 was evacuated due to raging wildfires on May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Two women walk between portable houses at a camp just outside of Wandering River, Canada, on May 5, 2016. The camp is currently housing more than 400 people displaced by the Fort McMurray forest fires, as many make their way south to Edmonton. / AFP / Cole Burston/ (Photo credit should read COLE BURSTON//AFP/Getty Images)

Volunteers load bottled water to be delivered to Fort McMurray wildfire evacuees in Wandering River, Alberta, Canada, on Thursday, May 5, 2016. A fire fueled by shifting winds that forced more than 80,000 people to flee their homes and threatened the business district of oil-sands hub Fort McMurray, Canada, raged out of control Wednesday after consuming 80 square kilometers (30 square miles) of land and damaging 1,600 buildings. Photographer: Darryl Dyck/Bloomberg via Getty Images