Un dÃ©filÃ© nazi tenu dans une Ã©cole secondaire de TaÃ¯wan provoque l'indignation (PHOTOS/VIDÃ‰OS)
Le directeur d'une Ã©cole secondaire taÃ¯wanaise a prÃ©sentÃ© sa dÃ©mission aprÃ¨s la cÃ©lÃ©bration de l'anniversaire de son Ã©tablissement au cours duquel les Ã©lÃ¨ves ont dÃ©filÃ© en uniforme nazi derriÃ¨re un char en carton.
Des photos et et des vidÃ©os postÃ©es sur internet ont suscitÃ© un dÃ©luge de critiques contre le LycÃ©e Kuang Fu de Hsinchu City.
On y voit les Ã©lÃ¨ves portant des rÃ©pliques d'uniformes du IIIe Reich riant et dansant tout en brandissant des banniÃ¨res ornÃ©es de la croix gammÃ©e.
Scandale Ã TaÃ¯wan: Une prof d'Ã©cole a organisÃ© un dÃ©filÃ© militaire nazi avec ses Ã©lÃ¨ves. La prof Ã©tait dÃ©guisÃ©e en Hitler. pic.twitter.com/IL1pxBNvNe
â€” Sacha Rojtman Dratwa (@SachaDratwa) December 25, 2016
Un professeur a Ã©galement participÃ© selon les mÃ©dias locaux Ã ce dÃ©filÃ©, se faisant notamment photographier en faisant le salut nazi de la tourelle du blindÃ© en carton.
"Voici Hitler! Ã‰tudiants, saluez-le! Ou le char vous Ã©crasera, ou vous serez emmenÃ© dans la chambre Ã gaz!", peut-on entendre sur une vidÃ©o publiÃ©e par le site internet de l'Apple Daily.
Cheng Hsiao-ming, le directeur de l'Ã©cole, a annoncÃ© dimanche sa dÃ©mission.
"Je prÃ©sente mes excuses aux victimes et au public", a-t-il dit en promettant aussi des sanctions contre les autres responsables de l'Ã©tablissement.
Le Bureau Ã©conomique et culturel d'IsraÃ«l Ã Taipei a dÃ©noncÃ© un Ã©vÃ©nement "rÃ©voltant".
"Il est dÃ©plorable et choquant que, sept dÃ©cennies seulement aprÃ¨s que le monde eut Ã©tÃ© tÃ©moin des horreurs de l'Holocauste, un lycÃ©e participe Ã cette action rÃ©voltante", a-t-il dit sur Facebook.
La reprÃ©sentation de l'Allemagne Ã TaÃ¯wan a de son cÃ´tÃ© estimÃ© dans un communiquÃ© que les Ã©tudiants n'avaient pas compris que ces attributs nazis Ã©taient les symboles mÃªmes de l'oppression et du mÃ©pris de l'humanitÃ©.
Le ministÃ¨re taÃ¯wanais de l'Ã‰ducation a Ã©galement prÃ©sentÃ© ses excuses et demandÃ© au lycÃ©e de prendre des mesures pour amÃ©liorer l'Ã©ducation historique de ses Ã©lÃ¨ves.
La culture pop et l'art commercial en Asie ont souvent exploitÃ© l'image d'Adolf Hitler et l'iconographie du IIIe Reich.
Dans les annÃ©es 1990, un "bar nazi" avait briÃ¨vement ouvert Ã Taipei.
La reprÃ©sentation israÃ©lienne Ã TaÃ¯wan s'Ã©tait en 2011 indignÃ©e de la vente de gadgets illustrÃ©s avec une caricature d'Adolf Hitler dans les magasins de la chaÃ®ne de supÃ©rettes 7-Eleven.
Une responsable de President Chain Store Corp, l'entreprise qui exploite les 7-Eleven Ã TaÃ¯wan, avait assurÃ© que le personnage en question ne reprÃ©sentait pas le dictateur nazi.
