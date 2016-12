Qu'est devenu Andrew Ridgeley, l'acolyte de George Michael dans «Wham!»?

Wham! - Bad Boys 1983 Dear Mummy , dear Daddy you have plans for me Oh yeah, I was your only son. And long before this baby boy could count to three You knew just what he would become. Run on off to school your child your man grows up a fool Run on off to school. When you tried to tell me what to do I just shut my mouth and smiled at you one thing that I know for sure Bad boys stick together never sad boys Goods guys they make rules for fools so get wise. Dear Mummy, Dear Daddy now I'm nineteen as you see I'm handsome, tall and strong So what the hell gives you the right to look at me as if to say: Hell what went wrong? Where were you last night? You look as if you had a fight. Where were you last night? Well I think that you may just be right But don't try keep me in tonight 'cause I'm big enough to break down the door Bad boys stick together never sad boys Goods guys they make rules for fools so get wise. Boys like you are bad through and through Still girls like me always seem to be with you. We can't help but worry you're in such a hurry Mixing with the wrong boys playing with the wrong toys Easy girls and late nights cigarettes and love bites. Why do you have to be so cruel? You're such a fool. Bad boys stick together never sad boys Goods guys they make rules for fools so get wise. Bad boys stick together never sad boys Goods guys they make rules for fools so