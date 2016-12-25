UNSPECIFIED : Queen Elizabeth II of England (b 1926, daughter of George VI) here in february 1952. This is an official picture from the time when she acceded to the throne. Colorized document. (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)

1953: Queen Elizabeth II waving from the balcony at Buckingham Palace with her husband Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Australia, 1954. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

31st October 1955: A regally adorned Queen Elizabeth II arriving at the Royal Performance of the film 'To Catch A Thief' at the Odeon Cinema, Leicester Square. (Photo by Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II in Sweden, 23rd June 1956. (Photo by M. McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

20th October 1957: Queen Elizabeth II with US president Dwight D Eisenhower at a White House State banquet. Eisenhower is wearing the British Order of Merit awarded him by King George VI after World War II. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrived at the concert hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 25, 1958, to attend a concert given by the Concertgebouw Orchestra. The Queen and Prince Philip are paying a three-day state visit to the Netherlands. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II makes her first appearance in two days after her illness when she boarded airplane for Edmonton, July 20, 1959 in Whitehorse. (AP Photo)

This is a 1960 photo showing Queen Elizabeth II wearing a tiara. (AP Photo)

The above photo shows her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, of England on Jan. 16, 1961. (AP Photo)

British Queen Elizabeth II wears a large feather in her tight-fitting hat at the Elite Badminton Horse Trials in Badminton, England on April 14, 1962. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II shown August 9, 1963 is expecting her fourth child about March of 1963. No other identification available. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II attends a performance at RADA (the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art), to celebrate the drama school's Diamond Jubilee (60th anniversary), London, UK, November 1964. (Photo by Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II at Ventnor during a Royal visit to the Isle of Wight. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) 1965

Queen Elizabeth II of England is shown in February 1966. (AP Photo)

File photo dated 01/06/1967 of Queen Elizabeth II at the garden party in the grounds of the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, London, to mark the 50th anniversary of women in active service, during the Second World War. She was in uniform herself when she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service and became No 230873 Second Subaltern Elizabeth Windsor, she learned to drive and qualified in April 1945 and was promoted to Junior Commander.

26th June 1968: Queen Elizabeth II talking at the Royal Society's Centenary Garden Party at Marlborough House. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, June 1969. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II at a State banquet. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II makes her Christmas Broadcast, 25th December 1971. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

25th December 1972: Queen Elizabeth II broadcasting her annual Christmas Day speech from Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II enters the newly opened Sydney Opera House complex, Sydney, Australia, Oct. 20, 1973, to take part in the official opening ceremonies. (AP Photo)

July 1974: Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II at Smiths Lawn, Windsor Great Park. (Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II dressed in full regalia in 1975. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The Queen Elizabeth II poses for her 50th birthday, in April 1976 in Windsor. (Photo credit should read -/AFP/GettyImages)

NEW ZEALAND - MARCH: Queen Elizabeth ll smiles during her visit to New Zealand part of her Silver Jubilee Year Tour in March of 1977. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

GERMANY - MAY 22: Queen Elizabeth II wears the Russian Tiara at a banquet during an official tour of Germany, (Day date not certain, Tour dates 22-26 May 1978) (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II in full regalia goes to theatre in 1979. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

SWITZERLAND - APRIL 29: Queen Elizabeth II At A Banquet During An Official Visit To Switzerland 29 April - 2 May 1980 (exact Day Date Not Certain) (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 23: Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Performance wearing 'Granny's' tiara and Cambridge emeralds (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

TUVALU - OCTOBER 27: Queen Elizabeth II outside the Princess Margaret Hospital on October 27, 1982 in Funafuti, Tuvalu during the Royal Tour of the South Pacific. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II smiling during a visit to Hyderabad in India, 19 November 1983. The Queen was on a nine-day State Visit to India. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II attends a polo match on Smiths Lawn at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, 29th July 1984. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

PORTUGAL - MARCH 26: Queen Elizabeth II in Portugal wears a necklace and brooch of amethyst jewels which originally belonged to Queen Victoria's mother, The tiara known as 'Granny's Tiara' was originally given to Queen Mary on her marrriage (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1985

NEPAL - FEBRUARY 17: Queen Elizabeth II wears 'Granny's Tiara' to a banquet in Nepal, The tiara was originally given to Queen Mary on her marriage and is made of diamond festoons, scrolls and collet spikes, It is worn with a diamond fringe necklace, a gift from King Faisal of Saudi Arabia (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1986

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 20: Queen Elizabeth II With Prince Philip In Their Drawing Room At Home In Windsor Castle Posing For A Photographic Session For Tim Graham. The Photograph Was Taken As One Of Their Official Royal Photographs And To Mark Their Ruby Wedding Anniversary. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1987

SPAIN - OCTOBER 17: Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Madrid in Spain (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1988

UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 08: Queen Elizabeth II During A Visit To The Isle Of Man In August 1989 Wearing A Hat By Milliner Philip Somerville. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 27: Queen Elizabeth II Visiting The Qeii (qe2) Ship Named After Her. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1990

UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 23: Queen Elizabeth II visits Port Regis School in Dorset (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images) 1991

Queen Elizabeth II visits the village of Snettisham near Sandringham, Norfolk, on the 40th anniversary of her accession to the throne, 6th February 1992. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

WELLS, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 08: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend Maundy service in Wells. The Queen is wearing a hat designed by milliner Philip Somerville. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

US President Bill Clinton and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile for the cameras during the group photo session at the Guildhall 04 June 1994 prior to a celebratory banquet for the 50th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy. (Photo credit should read GERRY PENNY/AFP/Getty Images)

GREAT BRITAIN - MAY 06: Queen Elizabeth II attends a Heads of State Banquet at the Guildhall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of war in Europe (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

London, 16 May 1996, Queen Elizabeth II., (Photo by Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images)

Wearing her trademark style of hat, Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she visits Bowring Park in St John's, Newfoundland, 25 June 1997. The Queen is on the third day of a 10-day official visit to Canada. (Photo credit should read DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes her traditional Christmas Day broadcast, 25 December. Eds. note: Pic was taken 18 December during the shooting of the broadcast. (Photo credit should read FIONA HANSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a service at the St Pauls church after a wreath laying ceremony honoring the dead of two world wars at the Cenotaph in Durban on Remembrance Sunday, 14 November 1999, the first time in 16 years that she has not led national mourning in Britain. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she leaves Westminister Abbey with Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku (On his last Commonwealth day) after celebrating Commonwealth Observance Day 2000, 13 March 2000 . The theme for the Millennium celebrations is 'The Communications challenge'.

397771 01: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Variety Performance November 26, 2001 in London, England. (Photo by UK Press/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 13: Queen Elizabeth II Smiling As She Arrives At The Palace Of Westminster For The State Opening Of Parliament. The Queen Is Wearing A Diamond Crown Known As The State Diadem Made For The Coronation Of George Lv. She Is Wearing An Embroidered Cream Satin Dress Covered With A Fur-trimmed Robe. (Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

LONDON - JULY 22: Queen Elizabeth II smiles while attending a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on July the 22nd 2003.(Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

CHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 6: HRH Queen Elizabeth II leaves Chester Cathedral after the wedding of Lady Tamara Grovesnor on November 6, 2004 in Chester, England. Lady Tamara is the eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of Westminster and Edward van Cutsem - a good friend of Prince William - is the eldest son of the van Custem's. Van Cutsem, 30, famously accompanied Prince William on his travels to South Africa in 2000, and his parents are close friends of The Prince Of Wales. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to The Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading on February 24, 2006. In December 2005 the hospital completed an eight-year building project to bring services from Reading's Battle Hospital on to a single site near the town centre. The 132 million project was described as the biggest Treasury-funded NHS building scheme in the country. (Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage)

HM Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends a reception at St James's Palace in London to mark the 350th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Jewish community in Britain on (Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage)

ENTEBBE, UGANDA - NOVEMBER 22: HRH Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives for a State Banquet at State House on November 22, 2007 in Entebbe, Uganda. The Queen will open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Friday. CHOGM will be attended by over 5000 delegates, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as well as UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London, on December 3, 2008. Queen Elizabeth II unveiled the British government's legislative programme for the next year Wednesday, with the emphasis on bolstering the economy against further mayhem. Ministers are under heavy pressure to introduce measures which would force Britain's banks -- some of which are now part state-owned -- to do more to help businesses weather the financial storm. AFP PHOTO/Arthur Edwards/WPA POOL (Photo credit should read ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: HM Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends a reception at Mansion House on December 8, 2009 in London, England. The Queen was at Mansion House to see a performance by the London Symphony Orchestra and to present The Queen's Medal for Music to Sir Colin Davis. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 9: Queen Elizabeth II visits St Mary and St Pancras Church of England Primary School on December 9, 2010 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II met pupils in the classrooms and watched pupils read extracts from the bible as part of the 'You Tube Bible Project'. (Photo by Paul Grover-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON - NOVEMBER 10: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to Goodenough College to celebrate its 80th anniversary on November 10, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II attends a gala performance of 'Our Extraordinary World' at The Royal Opera House on October 30, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Ceremonial Welcome for The President of the Republic of Korea, Park Geun-hye at Horse Guards Parade on November 5, 2013 in London, England. The President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye is on a state visit to the UK from November 5-7. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends an engagment where she officially opened Westminster School's new Sports Centre in London on June 12, 2014.